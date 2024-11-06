Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel 9 deal just became the Black Friday offer to beat

We may be a few weeks out from the big day itself, but we may already have the ultimate Black Friday Pixel 9 deal.

It comes courtesy of Fonehouse, which is offering Google’s latest mainstream phone on a contract with 300GB of monthly data for just £27 a month and no up front fee.

This brilliant contract deal comes with Fonehouse’s Black Friday Price Promise, which means that if you find the same deal for less month any time in this Black Friday month, it’ll refund the difference.

That’s some welcome peace of mind at a time when the deals are going to start coming thick and fast.

We never got around to reviewing the Pixel 9, but we did review the rest of the Pixel 9 range, including the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All three gained very positive scores and comments from our reviewers.

The Pixel 9 Pro, in particular, is very similar to the Pixel 9, so when we praise its compact design, helpful AI features, capable camera set-up, and solid all-day battery life, you can apply these to the cheaper Pixel 9 too.

This year’s model comes with a sharp new flat-edged design, a larger, brighter 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and an improved dual camera set-up. The 50MP main camera, in particular, is the same one used in the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Combined with the same Tensor G4 processor, you can expect “impressive snaps with that classic Pixel look, aiming for true-to-life colours”, as we noted in our Pixel 9 Pro review.

There’s also Google’s brilliant UI, and its promise of seven whole years of software updates. It’s a great pick this Black Friday season, and this contract deal might just be the best that you’ll find.

