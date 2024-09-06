This Pixel 9 contract deal is cheaper than buying the phone SIM free

If you’re planning on upgrading to the new Google Pixel 9 then you should seriously consider this contract offer, which works out cheaper than buying the full at its RRP.

You can get the 128GB Pixel 9 for just £29 upfront and £29.99 a month for 24-months with this offer from Mobiles UK.

Altogether this monthly contract works out to just £725 while the Pixel 9 SIM-free handset is £799, making this a saving of £74.

Powered by the ID Mobile network, the contract boasts a hefty 500GB of 5G data, plus unlimited calls and texts each month. Just make sure you select the 128GB-sized handset to take advantage of this offer.

This Pixel 9 contract is cheaper than the SIM-free handset Get the Google Pixel 9 for just £29 upfront and £29.99 a month for 24-months with this contract offer from Mobiles UK. Not only does this contract include 500GB of 5G data every month but it works out £74 cheaper than the SIM-free handset.

Running on the new Google Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9 sports a sleek, revamped design from its predecessors, an advanced camera setup and impressive AI capabilities.

Its stunning 6.3-inch Actua display boasts a massive 2700 nits peak brightness which means the handset can be used even in bright sunlight. The Pixel 9 is also fitted with a 120Hz refresh rate, double that of the iPhone 15, so scrolling and swiping feels smooth without stutter.

Keen photographers will especially appreciate the Pixel 9’s advanced dual rear camera setup that features a 50MP main and an upgraded 48MP ultrawide for Macro Focus closeups.

The camera hardware is only half the story with the Pixel 9 as it’s also packed with heaps of advanced AI-powered photography tools to elevate your images. Exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, there’s Add Me to ensure no one is left out of group shots by merging two images with everyone included.

Aside from its photography prowess, the Pixel 9 boasts plenty of other AI tools that turn your handset into a nifty personal assistant. These tools include Call Notes which summarises phone calls for you and the inclusion of Gemini Live which allows you to communicate with Gemini using free-flowing, natural conversation.

If you’re considering the new Google Pixel 9 then we’d seriously recommend opting for this generous contract offer. Not only will you get 500GB of 5G data each month, alongside a brand new handset, but this deal ends up being cheaper than the SIM-free handset.