Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel 9 contract deal is cheaper than buying the phone SIM free

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re planning on upgrading to the new Google Pixel 9 then you should seriously consider this contract offer, which works out cheaper than buying the full at its RRP.

You can get the 128GB Pixel 9 for just £29 upfront and £29.99 a month for 24-months with this offer from Mobiles UK. 

Altogether this monthly contract works out to just £725 while the Pixel 9 SIM-free handset is £799, making this a saving of £74.

Powered by the ID Mobile network, the contract boasts a hefty 500GB of 5G data, plus unlimited calls and texts each month. Just make sure you select the 128GB-sized handset to take advantage of this offer.

This Pixel 9 contract is cheaper than the SIM-free handset

This Pixel 9 contract is cheaper than the SIM-free handset

Get the Google Pixel 9 for just £29 upfront and £29.99 a month for 24-months with this contract offer from Mobiles UK. Not only does this contract include 500GB of 5G data every month but it works out £74 cheaper than the SIM-free handset.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £29 upfront
  • £29.99 a month
View Deal

Running on the new Google Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9 sports a sleek, revamped design from its predecessors, an advanced camera setup and impressive AI capabilities. 

Its stunning 6.3-inch Actua display boasts a massive 2700 nits peak brightness which means the handset can be used even in bright sunlight. The Pixel 9 is also fitted with a 120Hz refresh rate, double that of the iPhone 15, so scrolling and swiping feels smooth without stutter.

Keen photographers will especially appreciate the Pixel 9’s advanced dual rear camera setup that features a 50MP main and an upgraded 48MP ultrawide for Macro Focus closeups. 

The camera hardware is only half the story with the Pixel 9 as it’s also packed with heaps of advanced AI-powered photography tools to elevate your images. Exclusive to the Pixel 9 series, there’s Add Me to ensure no one is left out of group shots by merging two images with everyone included. 

Aside from its photography prowess, the Pixel 9 boasts plenty of other AI tools that turn your handset into a nifty personal assistant. These tools include Call Notes which summarises phone calls for you and the inclusion of Gemini Live which allows you to communicate with Gemini using free-flowing, natural conversation. 

If you’re considering the new Google Pixel 9 then we’d seriously recommend opting for this generous contract offer. Not only will you get 500GB of 5G data each month, alongside a brand new handset, but this deal ends up being cheaper than the SIM-free handset.

You might like…

Asus ROG Ally: Save £150 with this fantastic deal

Asus ROG Ally: Save £150 with this fantastic deal

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
This is the cheapest we’ve seen The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

This is the cheapest we’ve seen The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
You can save £300 on the iPad Pro M4 – but you’ll need to be quick

You can save £300 on the iPad Pro M4 – but you’ll need to be quick

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
This is the perfect streaming stick for gamers – especially with this huge discount

This is the perfect streaming stick for gamers – especially with this huge discount

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The Sonos Ace headphones are at their lowest ever price on Amazon

The Sonos Ace headphones are at their lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Upgrade your TV on the cheap with this huge Nvidia Shield Pro discount

Upgrade your TV on the cheap with this huge Nvidia Shield Pro discount

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words