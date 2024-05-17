Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel 8a deal gets you unlimited data on the cheap

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The new Pixel 8a not only boasts a capable camera, speedy performance and promises to receive at least seven years of OS upgrades but it’s currently an absolute steal with this offer from Mobiles UK.

Get the Google Pixel 8a for just £129 upfront and £14.99 a month with this deal from Mobiles UK. This generous contract, powered by ID Mobile, includes a 128GB Google Pixel 8a in the vibrant Aloe colour and unlimited data, texts and minutes.

Get the new Google Pixel 8a with unlimited data thanks to this contract

Get the new Google Pixel 8a with unlimited data thanks to this contract

Snap up the new Google Pixel 8a for just £129 upfront and £14.99 a month for 24-months, with this deal from Mobiles UK. Included is a 128GB Aloe Pixel 8a and unlimited data.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £129 upfront
  • £14.99 a month
View Deal

Announced less than two weeks ago, the Pixel 8a is the newest smartphone by Google. Even though it’s offered as a mid-range phone, the Pixel 8a still boasts some of the features found on the more expensive Pixel 8 and even the Pixel 8 Pro. 

Running on the top-end Google Tensor G3 chip, we found the Pixel 8a offered “smooth performance” with Editor Max Parker confirming he never noticed “slowdown in apps or in some more intensive games”.

The focus of the Tensor G3 chip is AI performance which includes Google’s photo editing features and will eventually be capable of running Google’s AI model Gemini Nano with the Android 15 update. If you’ve been keen to sample AI features then you’re in luck as Max states “there isn’t a phone at this price that has this many AI skills”.

Although Google hasn’t updated the camera in the Pixel 8a, offering a similar 64MP main lens and 13MP ultrawide found in the Pixel 7a, this isn’t a bad thing at all. We found this camera is perfectly capable and not only consistently impressed Max but did a better job of reducing lens flare than the iPhone 15 Pro Max – one of the best camera phones currently available. 

We gave the Google Pixel 8a a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Max concluding “the Pixel 8a is the most complete mid-range phone from Google I have ever reviewed and one of the easiest to recommend devices in 2024.”

With such high praise from our Editor after conclusive testing, we couldn’t recommend the Pixel 8a enough.

You might like…

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 finally has a much needed price cut

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 finally has a much needed price cut

Thomas Deehan 52 mins ago
This discounted 5-star speaker is a must-buy for your next barbecue

This discounted 5-star speaker is a must-buy for your next barbecue

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This LG OLED TV just hit a surprisingly low price

This LG OLED TV just hit a surprisingly low price

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words