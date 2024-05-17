This Pixel 8a deal gets you unlimited data on the cheap

The new Pixel 8a not only boasts a capable camera, speedy performance and promises to receive at least seven years of OS upgrades but it’s currently an absolute steal with this offer from Mobiles UK.

Get the new Google Pixel 8a with unlimited data thanks to this contract Snap up the new Google Pixel 8a for just £129 upfront and £14.99 a month for 24-months, with this deal from Mobiles UK. Included is a 128GB Aloe Pixel 8a and unlimited data. Mobiles UK

Announced less than two weeks ago, the Pixel 8a is the newest smartphone by Google. Even though it’s offered as a mid-range phone, the Pixel 8a still boasts some of the features found on the more expensive Pixel 8 and even the Pixel 8 Pro.

Running on the top-end Google Tensor G3 chip, we found the Pixel 8a offered “smooth performance” with Editor Max Parker confirming he never noticed “slowdown in apps or in some more intensive games”.

The focus of the Tensor G3 chip is AI performance which includes Google’s photo editing features and will eventually be capable of running Google’s AI model Gemini Nano with the Android 15 update. If you’ve been keen to sample AI features then you’re in luck as Max states “there isn’t a phone at this price that has this many AI skills”.

Although Google hasn’t updated the camera in the Pixel 8a, offering a similar 64MP main lens and 13MP ultrawide found in the Pixel 7a, this isn’t a bad thing at all. We found this camera is perfectly capable and not only consistently impressed Max but did a better job of reducing lens flare than the iPhone 15 Pro Max – one of the best camera phones currently available.

We gave the Google Pixel 8a a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Max concluding “the Pixel 8a is the most complete mid-range phone from Google I have ever reviewed and one of the easiest to recommend devices in 2024.”

With such high praise from our Editor after conclusive testing, we couldn’t recommend the Pixel 8a enough.