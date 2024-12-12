This Pixel 8a and Pixel Watch 3 bundle is one of the biggest tech bargains going

This low-priced Pixel 8a contract deal is perhaps the biggest tech bargain around, throwing in a free Pixel Watch 3.

The deal gets you the Pixel 8a on 24 month iD Mobile contract with 100GB of monthly data, for a bargain price of just £21.99 a month with an up front fee of £19. That’s a great price already, but the real sweetener is the promise of a free Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch.

This is Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch, which only came to market a couple of months ago. TrustedReviews contributor and wearables expert Conor Allison reviewed this one for us, and handed out a Recommended award and a 4.5 out of 5 score.

This is a classy smartwatch with reliable heart rate monitoring, a clean design, and Google’s WearOS operating system working at its best.

The Pixel 8a also received a 4.5 out of 5 score from our very own Editor Max Parker. “The Pixel 8a remains excellent value for someone looking for a device with a great camera, pocketable design and the promise of many years of software updates.”

Needless to say, if you pick the Pixel 8a up as part of this latest deal, it represents even better value.

Max particularly enjoyed the Pixel 8a’s manageable size, with this being one of the last truly pocketable Android smartphones around. He also highlighted the phone’s IP68 rating and its Qi wireless provision, which isn’t something you typically see for this sort of price.

You also get the famously reliable Pixel camera experience, which produces the kind of crisp, contrasty shots you’d expect to get from a flagship phone.

Google’s software promise is another strength, with a seven year update promise that the rest of the industry is still scrambling to match.

Make no mistake, the Pixel 8a is a great smartphone for now and in the future – especially if you throw a Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch in for free.