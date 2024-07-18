This Pixel 8 Pro deal is perfect for anyone who missed out on Prime Day

Even though Prime Day 2024 has come and gone, it hasn’t stopped Amazon from continuing to pump out some impressive deals.

One of the big highlights of the Prime Day sale was that you could get both the Pixel 8 Pro and the standard Pixel 8 for prices significantly lower than their RRP. During the sale, the Pixel 8 Pro went for just £616.55, which was a massive reduction from the phone’s £999 launch price.

If you weren’t able to snatch up that deal through Amazon’s sale then you’ll be glad to know that you’re not completely out of luck as the phone is still a fraction of its full price, now selling for just £634.99. It’s also worth pointing out that unlike a Prime Day deal, you don’t need to have an active Prime membership in order to make use of this offer.

Pixel 8 Pro Price Drop At just £634.99, you won’t find a more feature-packed Android phone than the Pixel 8 Pro, making for an easy and affordable upgrade. Amazon

Was £999

Now just £634.99 View Deal

At just £634.99, you won’t be able to find a more feature packed phone, and given just how much the Pixel 8 Pro brings to the table, I do genuinely think that this offer is good enough for iPhone users to also consider if they’re on the hunt for an upgrade.

For starters, one of the best things the Pixel 8 Pro has to offer is its clean version of Android, also known as stock Android. Because Google owns the operating system, it doesn’t need to ply the phone with bloatware in the same way that some Android phones do. Instead, you’ve got a very sleek operating system that’s as close an experience to iOS as you’ll find on a non-Apple device.

You’ll be getting plenty of bang for your buck too, thanks to seven years of promised software and security updates from Google, meaning that you won’t have to worry about upgrading for quite some time.

Of course, as with any Pixel phone, the real highlight is found in its camera set-up, as Google’s handset continue to deliver some of the best smartphone photography we’ve ever seen.

In our review for the Pixel 8 Pro, Editor Max Parker wrote: “The way the camera produces skin tones is unmatched in the smartphone space and even though it is still capturing 12MP images there’s a huge amount of details retained, especially in fur.”

Given that similar high-end flagships like the S24 Ultra and the Honor Magic 6 Pro cost quite a bit more than the Pixel 8 Pro at this price, Google’s pick is an easy one to recommend for anyone after top tier features on a budget.