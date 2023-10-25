Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel 8 deal is perfect for high data users

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Pixel 8 phone is the latest Android flagship from Google and you’ll be hard pushed to find a better deal than this.

At Mobiles UK, you can get a Pixel 8 with unlimited 5G data for just £29.99 a month. You’ll only have to put down £29.99 up front and you’ll be streaming media and gaming online until your heart is content.

The deal features unlimited texts and minutes and includes a Pixel 8 in black with 128GB of storage. The contract lasts for 24 months.

The contract is on the iD Mobile network. If you’re not familiar with iD mobile, they’re a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned by Currys. It uses the Three Mobile infrastructure in the UK, meaning you’ll get access to fast 5G data throughout your deal.

The Pixel 8 only came out earlier this month and has earned a strong endorsement from Trusted Reviews in our tests.

In awarding the phone a 4.5 star score, our own Lewis Painter praised “an undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support.”

He loved the camera performance, solid 6.2-inch OLED display, all-day battery life and seven years of Android updates. He was also impressed with the camera performance and unique AI features. Those unique AI features include Now Playing, Magic Audio Eraser, Magic Editor and Best Take.

Lewis concluded: “The design looks a bit dated, but the Pixel 8 otherwise represents a great buy with impressive camera performance, unique AI-infused features and all-day battery life that make it a joy to use.”

So, if you’re looking for a highly affordable new Android phone that could serve you for up to seven years, you’ll be hard pushed to beat the Pixel 8.

