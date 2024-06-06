This Pixel 7a deal is the ultimate bargain upgrade

If you’ve only got £300 to spend on a new phone, this Pixel 7a offer could be the best deal around.

It gets you Google’s brilliant Pixel 7a, bundled together with an official 30W charger, for just £299. That’s the same price Google is currently selling the phone for, but without the bundled charger, which costs £25 when bought alone.

We should also note that phone still has an RRP of £449, so you’re making a healthy saving whichever way you cut it.

Get this Pixel 7a and charger bundle for just £299 Amazon is selling this Google Pixel 7a phone and charger bundle for just £299, which is £175 less than the combined RRP of both together. Amazon

Save £175

Now £299 View Deal

It’s worth restating our love for the Pixel 7a. We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 in our review at launch, and we wholeheartedly stick by that score. Even at full price it’s still a more affordable alternative to the new Pixel 8a.

You’re still getting that irresistible combination of distinctive Google design, outstanding camera performance, wireless charging (a rarity at this price), and that super-clean Google UI. There’s nothing else quite like it for £300.

Performance is another strong point here. The Pixel 7a runs on the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which means you’re getting a near-flagship level of performance from this cheap phone.

By bundling in an official charger, this deal also addresses one of the few criticisms we have of the Pixel 7a. Google doesn’t bundle a charger with its phones, which is common in flagships, but less common in more affordable phones. That’s not an issue here at any rate.