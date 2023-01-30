This Pixel 7 Pro bargain is cheaper than buying the phone outright

We’ve found yet another fantastic discount on the Pixel 7 Pro, this time with a 50GB data deal from iD Mobile.

It could be the perfect time to buy the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro handset, as we’ve come across an unmissable deal from iD Mobile. This offer comes with an upfront cost of £29 and a monthly cost of £33.99 over two years which includes 50GB of data along with unlimited calls and texts.

Taking the price of the Pixel 7 Pro into account – at £849 – this is an absolute steal, as you actually pay less than if you were to buy the phone outright. This offer comes out at £845 over the course of two years, meaning that you’re getting a saving of £4 and essentially a free contract; arguably the best excuse to treat yourself to a new phone.

The Pixel 7 Pro is the most recent handset from Google and features all the best aspects of the Android interface, with more widgets and customisation options than ever before.

We gave the Pixel 7 Pro a 4.5-star review, noting the strong triple-camera setup. It comes with a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 48MP telephoto sensor. We thought that shots were full of detail, with dynamic range and rich, contrast-heavy colours appearing throughout.

The AI in the Pixel 7 Pro also shines through; features like Real Tone and Face Unblur within the camera are snappy and accurate, and the Recording app may be the best transcribing and recording tool we’ve ever used on a handset, being capable of seamlessly transcribing audio conversations into text without needing an internet connection.

While the Pixel 7 Pro may not be the best choice for you if you already own a very recent model, like the iPhone 13 Pro or Pixel 6 Pro, it’s a massive upgrade compared to older models. And thanks to this standout offer, you can treat yourself to a recent handset without needing to break the bank. We don’t know when this deal will come to a close, but you may want to act fast, as we can’t imagine that it will be hanging around for too long.