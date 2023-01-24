This Pixel 7 contract is massively cheaper than buying SIM-free

We’ve found yet another incredible SIM deal on the Google Pixel 7, making it more affordable than ever before.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your handset then this is the perfect time to do so. This Pixel 7 comes with a 100GB Three contract with absolutely zero upfront costs and a monthly fee of £23 over two years.

When you consider that the Pixel 7 costs £599 when bought SIM-free, this tariff is an absolute bargain, as the 24-month contract only amounts to £552, making it far more affordable than buying the phone outright.

As we previously mentioned, the contract is with Three and offers up 100GB of data alongside unlimited texts and calls. The phone itself comes in Obsidian and has 128GB of storage, which should be more than enough for most people.

We gave the Pixel 7 an almost faultless 4.5-star rating. It boasts a suave-looking design and a glossy back panel that makes it feel more premium, as well as a new shiny metallic camera bar that’s a lot more appealing than the characterless black bar of its predecessor.

It packs a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. We thought that the pictures taken on the rear camera were jaw-droppingly good, with punchy yet not unnaturally vivid and highly detailed shots being produced almost every time in a wide variety of environments.

Moreover, it features a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080×2400 resolution. We noted that it’s more than bright enough to use in direct sunlight and perfect for watching video content thanks to the boosted contrast from the AMOLED technology.

This is easily the best deal we’ve seen so far for the Pixel 7, so there’s no telling exactly how long it’ll be around for. As a low-cost upgrade for one of the best phones available right now, you’ll be hard pushed to find a better deal.