This Pixel 4a deal will make you forget Pixel 5a UK snub

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google may not be launching the new Pixel 5a in the UK, but that doesn’t mean you can’t snap up a great deal on its still-awesome predecessor, the Pixel 4a.

eBay is offering the original Pixel 4a and its fantastic camera for just £279.99. That’s a saving off £70 (or 20%) off the £349 asking price.

This is the 4G version of the phone, so no 5G connectivity, but it is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for this excellent 2020 handset. You’ll get free delivery on this brand new handset and it comes with a 12-month warranty.

While 5G is lacking on this smartphone model, there isn’t really a lot else separating the Pixel 4a from the new Pixel 5a, which is a US and Japan exclusive.

Both have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, both offer a 1080p display and both have access to the stock version of Android, minus any custom user interfaces.

You’ll have quick and easy access to the Google Assistant and be first to Android operating system and security updates. The design and build for both phones is virtually identical and the cameras are the same too.

So, while it’s a bummer the Pixel 5a and its larger battery and slightly bigger screen won’t be available in the UK, the Pixel 4a for well under £300 is one hell of a consolation. We loved the great camera, refreshingly smaller display, sharp OLED screen and plenty more.

Our reviewer Max Parker wrote: “If you’re after a small, affordable Android phone (£349/$349) with a nice screen, future proof software that’ll receive big updates for the next three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed with the Pixel 4a.”

