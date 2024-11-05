This phone deal gets you unlimited data and an iPhone 15 on the cheap

There are some cracking offers on the iPhone 15, especially since the iPhone 16 came on the scene in September. And, considering there isn’t too much between the two handsets, this cut-price deal is a superb option.

Right now you can get an iPhone 15 with unlimited data for just £19 up front and £34 a month thereafter. The phone comes with 128GB of storage and it’s available in four colours – black, pink, blue, green and yellow.

iPhone 15: Unlimited 5G data, £34/pm and £19 upfront Black Friday is bringing the heat on iPhone 15 deals. You can get unlimited data for £34 a month and just £19 upfront with Three. Fonehouse

That’s for a two-year contract on the Three mobile network, and it comes with unlimited minutes and messaging. The unlimited data also includes access to 5G speeds. There’s free delivery in the UK too and it’s Fonehouse’s top Black Friday-exclusive deal on the phone right now.

The iPhone 15 itself came out in September 2023, but Trusted Reviews editor-in-chief Max Parker says it still holds up in the face of the iPhone 16 release.

It has a great camera, a lovely ergonomic design, a Dynamic Island as an overdue successor to the notch, a great camera, and it was the first iPhone to usher in the switch from Lightning connector to USB-C for a more modern and flexible charging solution.

Is the iPhone 15 still worth it, a year on? Pros Welcome switch to USB-C

Really good camera

Far more ergonomic than iPhone 14

Dyanmic Island is much better than the notch Cons No true telephoto camera

Still no 120Hz display

USB-C doesn’t improve charging or data speeds

Max concludes: “There are upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before. The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. Importantly, it remains a very good phone in the face of the iPhone 16.”

If you’re less familiar with Fonehouse as a retailer, it has a 4.6-star average (from a possible five), which is considered “Excellent”. The retailer also promises to refund the difference if you find a better, comparable Black Friday deal on an iPhone 15, so this is a risk-free upgrade if you’re in the market.