Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This phone deal gets you unlimited data and an iPhone 15 on the cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

There are some cracking offers on the iPhone 15, especially since the iPhone 16 came on the scene in September. And, considering there isn’t too much between the two handsets, this cut-price deal is a superb option.

Right now you can get an iPhone 15 with unlimited data for just £19 up front and £34 a month thereafter. The phone comes with 128GB of storage and it’s available in four colours – black, pink, blue, green and yellow.

iPhone 15: Unlimited 5G data, £34/pm and £19 upfront

iPhone 15: Unlimited 5G data, £34/pm and £19 upfront

Black Friday is bringing the heat on iPhone 15 deals. You can get unlimited data for £34 a month and just £19 upfront with Three.

  • Fonehouse
  • £19 upfront
  • £34 a month
View Deal

That’s for a two-year contract on the Three mobile network, and it comes with unlimited minutes and messaging. The unlimited data also includes access to 5G speeds. There’s free delivery in the UK too and it’s Fonehouse’s top Black Friday-exclusive deal on the phone right now.

The iPhone 15 itself came out in September 2023, but Trusted Reviews editor-in-chief Max Parker says it still holds up in the face of the iPhone 16 release.

It has a great camera, a lovely ergonomic design, a Dynamic Island as an overdue successor to the notch, a great camera, and it was the first iPhone to usher in the switch from Lightning connector to USB-C for a more modern and flexible charging solution.

iPhone 15 in hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Is the iPhone 15 still worth it, a year on?

Pros

  • Welcome switch to USB-C
  • Really good camera
  • Far more ergonomic than iPhone 14
  • Dyanmic Island is much better than the notch

Cons

  • No true telephoto camera
  • Still no 120Hz display
  • USB-C doesn’t improve charging or data speeds

Max concludes: “There are upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before. The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. Importantly, it remains a very good phone in the face of the iPhone 16.”

If you’re less familiar with Fonehouse as a retailer, it has a 4.6-star average (from a possible five), which is considered “Excellent”. The retailer also promises to refund the difference if you find a better, comparable Black Friday deal on an iPhone 15, so this is a risk-free upgrade if you’re in the market.

You might like…

Pixel 7a Deal: You won’t find a better camera for the price

Pixel 7a Deal: You won’t find a better camera for the price

Jon Mundy 8 hours ago
This early Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal is an instant productivity win

This early Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal is an instant productivity win

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
If you use tons of data, this Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is for you

If you use tons of data, this Black Friday iPhone 16 deal is for you

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
John Lewis’ big Black Friday iPhone deal is here

John Lewis’ big Black Friday iPhone deal is here

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
Ninja’s incredible BBQ bundle is an outdoor chef’s dream

Ninja’s incredible BBQ bundle is an outdoor chef’s dream

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
The stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now cheaper than a Pixel Watch

The stylish Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is now cheaper than a Pixel Watch

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words