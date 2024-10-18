Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Philips OLED TV has a Black Friday-level price tag

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for a new TV in time to host a scary movie marathon this Halloween or settle in front of the fireplace this Christmas, you’re in luck. 

This Philips 55-inch OLED TV has seen a huge price cut on Amazon

The Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 has plummeted to just £999 on Amazon. That’s a 33% saving on the £1499 55-inch 4K OLED TV, saving you a huge £500 when you shop now.

Shop today and you can bag the Philips Ambilight 55OLED759 for just £999 with free delivery. That’s a massive 33% saving compared to the usual £1499 price of the TV, or £500 back in your pocket. 

The Philips Ambilight 55OLED749 is a 4K smart TV released in 2024. 

The TV features a large 55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for gaming as well as watching TV and movies from your favourite streaming services. 

This model is powered by Philips’ P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine processor, which leverages AI to deliver a lifelike image with smooth motion and rich, vibrant colours. 

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensure that films and games look great and sound immersive, while Philips’ Ambilight technology integrates LED lighting into the back of the TV, creating a halo of light that matches the mood of the content onscreen. 

The Titan OS smart TV platform supports a wide array of apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, while additional features like Nvidia G Sync and AMD FreeSync ensure games remain tear and stutter-free. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you want a bargain TV under £200 from a well-respected brand, look no further than this 40-inch Fire TV from TCL – now just £189

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

