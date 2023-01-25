This Philips air fryer has just been given a tasty price cut

If you’re after an air fryer but missed out on the Black Friday rush, this Philips Essential Air Fryer could be for yours for a low price.

Around the time of Amazon’s big sales event, we can guarantee what product category will gain the most interest. Everyone, it seems, wants a hot deal on an air fryer, and retailers are more than happy to oblige.

Thankfully, though, you don’t have to wait until November for a great air fryer deal. Amazon is currently offering this Philips Essential Air Fryer for just £99.99, which is a 33% saving on its normal price of £149.99.

This gets you a 4.1 lite, 1400 watt air fryer with seven preset programs, which include frozen snacks, fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and grilled vegetables. There’s also a keep warm function that will keep your food at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

You can also download the accompanying NutriU App for hundreds of guided air fryer recipes.

The Philips Essential Air Fryer is relatively compact at 26.4 x 29.5 x 36cm, and it weighs 800g. Its cooking tray is dishwasher-safe, so cleaning up afterwards is as easy as the cooking phase.

If you’re at all puzzled as to the point of an air fryer and why everyone seems to be getting one, it’s really quite simple. A good air fryer will enable you to cook food quicker and healthier.

In this case you have Philips Rapid Air technology, which lets you fry with up to 90 Percent less fat than normal cooking methods. Philips claims that you’ll use 60% energy, cook 40% faster, and save on average 60% energy.