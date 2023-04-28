 large image

This phenomenal PS5 deal gets you everything you need

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With the PS5 being hard to come by for so long, it’s great to see some truly awesome deals pop up now it’s readily available.

And this one from the BT Shop gets you all you need to get started. You can snag the PS5 Disc Edition with God of War Ragnarok, a Dual Sense controller and a charging dock for £499.99.

You can get a Sony PS5 (Disc Edition) with God of War Ragnarok, a controller and a controller dock for just £479.99 at BT right now.

  • BT Shop
  • Save over £100
  • Just £479.99
View Deal

Considering the PS5 itself costs £479.99, you’re getting one of the best new-generation games around and a dock to keep that DualSense controller replenished for an extra £20.

One really can’t say fairer than that, eh? Especially when there is free delivery from BT.

The PS5 itself is now truly coming into its own with a number of amazing first and third-party games up for grabs. And there aren’t many better PS5 games available than God of War Ragnarok, which arrived last year.

The sequel to the all-conquering God of War explores Norse mythology this time around. Earlier this month Ragnarok got a massive free update too, so there’s never been a better time to grab this AAA title from Sony’s Santa Monica Studios.

Our reviewer concluded “God of War Ragnarök is a great example of how to make a world class sequel. It retains all the core components that made its predecessor so beloved, such as the brutal combat and immersive one-shot camera, while also introducing a couple of welcome new elements such as making Atreus a playable character.

“God of War Ragnarök is one of the very best games available on both the PS4 and PS5, and an essential buy if you enjoyed your time with Kratos and Atreus during the 2018 entry.”

This is one of the better PS5 deals we’ve seen in recent weeks, so we have no hesitation in recommending you snap this one up today.

