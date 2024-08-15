This phenomenal Pixel 9 deal takes the cake

Google has unvieled the Pixel 9 and the battle for your custom is well underway. However, this deal might be the pick of the bunch.

Head on over to Mobiles UK and you’ll find a Google Pixel 9 with 500GB of data for just £29.99 a month and an upfront cost of just £49. Better still there’s free pair of Pixel Buds A wireless earbuds in the offering.

The site promises delivery in time for the August 22 release date of the Pixel 9 and delivery is free. This version of the Pixel 9 has 256GB of data in the handsome obsidian shade.

The contract comes with is with the iD network and it comes with unlimited texts and minutes as well as the rather generous allowance of 5G data.

The iD mobile network is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) run by the Carphone Warehouse retailer in the UK. The 5G data and cellular services are provided by Three.

The Pixel 9 is the latest version of the handset unveiled at the Made by Google keynote on August 13. There’s a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 2700 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera sensor doing the heavy lifting, but this year you’ll get a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Afront the device, there’s a 10.5-megapixel autofocus-enabled selfie camera.

In terms of performance, you’ll get the new Google Tensor G4 processor to move things along, as well as on-device support for Google Gemini AI, and 12GB of RAM.

We haven’t been able to put the Pixel 9 through its paces yet, but our initial take says: “The Pixel 9 collection represents the refresh that the flagship Pixel range desperately needed, with a whole new design that brings it in line with the flagship competition in 2024, and although the camera bar was beloved by some, I think the vast majority of users will appreciate the less in-your-face camera housing of this year’s collection.

“But, for us, the most exciting update is in the AI department. Google’s Pixel range has always been famed for its AI prowess, but in a year with much-increased competition from other smartphone manufacturers, Google had to really stand out – and with on-device Google Gemini and new unique features like Pixel Screenshots, it looks like it has succeeded.”