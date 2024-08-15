Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This phenomenal Pixel 9 deal takes the cake

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google has unvieled the Pixel 9 and the battle for your custom is well underway. However, this deal might be the pick of the bunch.

Head on over to Mobiles UK and you’ll find a Google Pixel 9 with 500GB of data for just £29.99 a month and an upfront cost of just £49. Better still there’s free pair of Pixel Buds A wireless earbuds in the offering.

The site promises delivery in time for the August 22 release date of the Pixel 9 and delivery is free. This version of the Pixel 9 has 256GB of data in the handsome obsidian shade.

Pixel 9 with 500GB and free Pixel Buds A

Pixel 9 with 500GB and free Pixel Buds A

The Google Pixel 9 is fresh off the production line and you can get one with 500GB of data at a bargain price with free Pixel Buds A

  • Mobiles UK
  • 500GB data, free Pixel Buds A
  • £29.99 a month / £49 upfront
View Deal

The contract comes with is with the iD network and it comes with unlimited texts and minutes as well as the rather generous allowance of 5G data.

The iD mobile network is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) run by the Carphone Warehouse retailer in the UK. The 5G data and cellular services are provided by Three.

The Pixel 9 is the latest version of the handset unveiled at the Made by Google keynote on August 13. There’s a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 2700 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera sensor doing the heavy lifting, but this year you’ll get a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Afront the device, there’s a 10.5-megapixel autofocus-enabled selfie camera.

In terms of performance, you’ll get the new Google Tensor G4 processor to move things along, as well as on-device support for Google Gemini AI, and 12GB of RAM.

We haven’t been able to put the Pixel 9 through its paces yet, but our initial take says: “The Pixel 9 collection represents the refresh that the flagship Pixel range desperately needed, with a whole new design that brings it in line with the flagship competition in 2024, and although the camera bar was beloved by some, I think the vast majority of users will appreciate the less in-your-face camera housing of this year’s collection.

“But, for us, the most exciting update is in the AI department. Google’s Pixel range has always been famed for its AI prowess, but in a year with much-increased competition from other smartphone manufacturers, Google had to really stand out – and with on-device Google Gemini and new unique features like Pixel Screenshots, it looks like it has succeeded.”

You might like…

Pixel Watch 3 pre-order gets you a free Fitbit scale

Pixel Watch 3 pre-order gets you a free Fitbit scale

Chris Smith 43 mins ago
Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pre-order Deals: Save up to £300 by trading in

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Pre-order Deals: Save up to £300 by trading in

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
Boost your productivity with this must-have Logitech mouse deal

Boost your productivity with this must-have Logitech mouse deal

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
The MacBook Air M2 is back to its Prime Day price tag

The MacBook Air M2 is back to its Prime Day price tag

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Pixel 9 Pro Pre-order Deals: Epic Pixel Watch bundles now available

Pixel 9 Pro Pre-order Deals: Epic Pixel Watch bundles now available

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Pixel 9 Pre-order Deals: Get the 256GB model at no extra cost

Pixel 9 Pre-order Deals: Get the 256GB model at no extra cost

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words