This jammy Huawei P30 Pro contract deal on Three gets you 100GB of data for only £34 a month.

No upfront costs in sight, pick up the Huawei P30 Pro flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer and enjoy unlimited minutes and texts on top of a chunky 100GB of data.

Huawei P30 Pro Deal Huawei P30 Pro on Three - 100GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts With a total cost of ownership that comes to less than buying the handset outright, enjoy this premium Huawei flagship with its gorgeous 6.4" OLED screen, iridescent glass back and powerful inner-workings.

With the handset itself costing £849.99, even if you’re not bothered about this juicy tariff, it’s cheaper than buying the phone outright, with the contract’s total cost of ownership coming to £816 across the 24-month period.

The Huawei P30 Pro looks and feels every bit as premium as it is beneath the hood, with a glass back and front that slopes into a metal frame, offering the usual fragmented hues on its back if you opt for Crystal, Lavendar or Aurora. Its Black variant is a touch more subdued, but still has an air of coolness in its more professional casing.

With its glass back, this also promises wireless charging, a feature that is finding itself ever-present across more and more flagship handsets.

In terms of the screen itself, the P30 Pro has a 6.4-inch OLED display that waterfalls over its edges, making the most of its large footprint with the use of a dewdrop notch to nestle its front facing camera and ensure the most immersive screen possible.

Its rear camera package is definitely the standout feature however, offering a triple sensor line-up that achieves some pretty astonishing shots. Compiling of a Super Sensing 40MP sensor, an ultra-wide 20MP sensor and an 8MP tele-photo sensor with 5x optical zoom, the Super Sensing element of its main sensor allows for better low light shooting. Essentially using RYYB (red, yellow, yellow, blue) instead of RGB (red, green, blue) this, in turn, absorbs more light.

The rear camera also boasts a Time of Flight sensor, able to 3D map a shot and create more depth of field with your subject sitting sharp at the forefront with a more blurred background.

Under the hood you’ll find the competent Kirin 980 chipset. More notable, though, is Huawei’s use of AI to learn user behaviours with its EMUI software; “The phone learns which apps you use the most and tries to open them faster – and it genuinely works”

A fantastic handset that misses out on the current controversies with the removal of Google programs, this is the best Huawei handset you can get your hands on in the UK. Booted up with a 100GB tariff that costs just £34 a month, it’s truly an unmissable deal.

