This phenomenal Galaxy S23 deal obliterates the iPhone

There’s a great deal on the Galaxy S23 right now that makes the iPhone 14 look rather expensive.

It’s the latest instalment in an age-old debate: which is better, the iPhone 14 or the Samsung Galaxy S23? We’re not going to get drawn into an answer to that – horses for courses, and all that – but we will tell you one thing definitively: the Galaxy S23 is better value right now.

At least, it is if you take advantage of this Galaxy S23 contract deal on Mobiles.co.uk. The UK website is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with 50GB of monthly data allowance, for just £27.99 with an up front fee of £29.

It’s tough to compute, we know, but trust us when we say that this is much cheaper than anything you’ll find for the iPhone 14 at the moment.

Perhaps an easier way to illustrate what a bargain this is would be to add up all those payments. At the end of your two year contract, you’ll have paid just shy of £701. That’s way cheaper than the £849 that both the Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 14 will cost you outright, and you’re getting a generous contract on top of the hardware.

We like the Galaxy S23 a lot, having awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review earlier in the year. “The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life,” we concluded.