This phenomenal Galaxy S22 deal comes with a free Chromebook

We’ve searched high and low for this fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22, which can be snatched up for just £34 a month and £40 upfront.

Anyone who’s been on the hunt for a new phone should definitely check out this deal; Mobiles.co.uk is offering up the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just £34 a month with a £40 upfront cost. This means that you’re paying £856 over the course of two years for a brand-new handheld – not much more than the SIM-free price of £769.

When you take the cost of the Galaxy S22 into account (at £769), you’re paying just £87 for a two-year SIM deal, which includes a whopping 250GB of data as well as unlimited calls and texts. It chalks up to £3.62 a month against the price of the phone, which is an incredible bargain.

Arguably the most exciting part of this deal is that you can also snatch up a Chromebook 4 (worth £299) for free thanks to a promotional offer; simply go to the Samsung website and upload your proof of purchase for a free laptop to start off the new year.

Galaxy S22 with a free Chromebook We’ve come across this incredible 250GB contract for the Galaxy S22 which also nabs you a Galaxy Chromebook 4 for absolutely no extra cost. Mobiles.co.uk

£40 upfront

£34/month View Deal

The Galaxy S22 packs a bright 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling. In our review, we noted that the HDR10+ support made supported video content look punchier and brighter than usual, with extra detail in every scene.

We also loved the triple camera set-up, which includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto sensor that offers 3x optical zoom. We thought that detail in shots remained strong across each lens, with the main camera delivering particularly colourful and strong pictures.

Moreover, this phone can be charged up from 0% to 50% in 25 minutes, according to our testing, so you won’t have to worry too much about topping up your battery while you’re on the go.

It’s important to note that you will only be able to grab the bundled Chromebook 4 until the 24th of January, as that’s when the promotion ends. With an incredible SIM deal that comes out as less than £5 a month for the 250GB of data, we think this deal is worth jumping on before it’s gone.