This oscilating fan deal has arrived at the perfect time

It’s ‘should we get a proper fan?’ time of year again and this deal on an oscilating, omni-directional fan is a breath of fresh air.

Amazon is selling the Dreo Polyfan 23dB Silent Pedestal Fan for 15% off right now. You can grab this summer essential for £84.99, rather than the RRP of £99.99.

15% off this high-end Dreo room fan This Dreo fan is quiet, powerful, functional and currently 15% off. It’ll help you ease through the summer months in greater comfort. Amazon

15% off

Now £84.99 View Deal

This free-standing model features oscillating technology, meaning it can rotate horizontally and vertically and can push the air around the room. The cool breeze can be felt a whopping 80-feet away making it great for the bedroom or any other room.

The company says this feature “distributes air more efficiently throughout your entire room, allowing you to share the freshness not only you alone but also with your family and friends. You can even customize the airflow direction easily from your smartphone. It will also automatically reset to its initial state after being turned off, if it has been oscillating during use.”

Indeed the air volume is amplified by up to 30%, while saving the 40% of the energy use thanks to the powerful DC motor, small wing aerodynamic fan blades, and large installation angle.

“This room fan can circulate air while being extremely quiet, producing a bearly hearable 23dB,” the company says in the listing.

It’s got an adjustable height, eight speeds, three wind modes (normal, auto and turbo) and an eight-hour timer. it can be operated on the device, or with a remote control or smartphone app.

We haven’t reviewed this model, but it has a 4.6 star score from shoppers on Amazon, with 82% of the reviews hitting the full five stars. Customers have praised the performance, adaptability, quality, value and absence of noise. There’s also 15% off other Dreo fans in the range meaning you can save on a fan (or fans) that suits your home set-up.