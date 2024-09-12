This OLED gaming monitor is the same price as the PS5 Pro

The Samsung Odyssey G6 is a “brilliant gaming monitor” according to our smitten reviewer and you can now save £100 on that brilliance.

Amazon is selling the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 (2024) for just £699.99 which is 13% down on the £799 asking price for a monitor that was only released a couple of months back.

£100 off the Samsung Odyssey G6 OLED monitor Amazon is offering £100 off this tremendous, highly-recommended OLED gaming monitor from Samsung after just a couple of months on sale. Amazon

Save £100

Now £699.99 View Deal

The deal on this Quantum Dot OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio includes one-day delivery for Prime members too.

The monotor (model number S27G60SD) garnered a 4.5 star review from Trusted Reviews, in August, winning praise for the local contrast and black levels, excellent reflection suppression, and advanced heat control system. The monitor has got it in the looks department too and would be a stylish addition to any gaming lair.

Our reviewer enthused: “Having such a perfect dark foundation to its images immediately helps the S27G60SD draw you into today’s sophisticated, often high dynamic range gaming worlds to a degree you just don’t experience with screens that leave dark areas looking grey or riddled with backlight clouds or blooms.”

There’s also support for the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology which will help match the frame rate of your favourite games to the refresh rate of the display. The display also supports 360Hz rates, making it the fastest monitor in the Odyssey range.

There’s 450 nits of brightness in HDR (HDR10, HDR10+) mode, while you can also enjoy 4K resolution on your games and video content. There’s two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 out, a headphone port, and two USB 3.0 hub ports for all your connectivity needs.

Our reviewer praised the stellar image quality without on-screen reflections. He said “the S27G60SD is a great way of getting your hands on Samsung’s imperious new OLED monitor image quality for less money.”