This Ninja rapid boil kettle is hard to resist thanks to a huge price cut

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a kettle that can heat up quickly, has a smaller minimum boil than competitors and a flexible temperature selection then you should seriously consider this deal on the Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle.

The Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle is currently just £79.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon, which is a solid 20% off its usual price tag. 

With six preset temperatures to choose from, ranging from 60° to 100°C, the Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle is a great choice for those who enjoy specialist hot drinks that require different temperatures, such as delicate herbal teas and coffees. 

To select your desired temperature, just look at the kettle’s power base as this houses all the clearly-labelled control buttons so you can easily pick the right option for your hot drink. There’s also a digital display which shows which temperature has been selected and tells you the current temperature of the water inside.

Once you’ve chosen your temperature setting, the Ninja will maintain this for up to thirty minutes which means there’s no need to waste energy and boil again later if you’ve forgotten to make your drink.

Speaking of wasting energy, the Ninja Perfect Temperature boasts a rapid boil which can heat 250ml of water (the equivalent of one cup) in just 50 seconds. This means you can save energy by only boiling the exact amount of water you need.  

Otherwise, the kettle boasts a generous 1.7-litre capacity which should be enough for around seven hot drinks. 

The Perfect Temperature Kettle is easy to maintain too, thanks to its removable scale filter for easy cleaning. Not only that but it’s BPA-free too, for extra peace of mind. 

Overall we gave the Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “if you want flexibility and the option to boil small amounts of water to save cash, then this is a brilliant choice.”

Save money and energy while making the perfect hot drink with the Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle. Now just £79.99, we’d recommend acting fast before this deal expires.

