This Ninja Air Fryer is back down to a tempting price with this deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Ninja Foodi Max air fryer is back down to a highly tempting price as part of this brilliant deal.

Amazon is currently selling the Ninja Foodi Max for £199, which is £50 less than its usual price of £249.99. That’s a 20 percent saving.

Full disclosure: this isn’t the absolute cheapest deal we’ve seen for this Ninja air fryer, but it was recently put up that higher price, presumably due to demand. In short, this is a great price for a much sought-after product, and you shouldn’t assume it’s going to get any cheaper any time soon.

In the world off all-in-one cooking appliances, the Ninja Foodi Max is king. Or at least, it’s one of the very best at what it does.

What it does is a whole lotta cooking. Yes, the Ninja Foodi Max is an air fryer, but it can also pressure cook, slow cook, roast, grill, steam, bake, sear and dehydrate pretty much anything in your cupboard or fridge.

With a huge 7.5-litre cooking pot, you could roast a whole chicken with this amazing kitchen gadget. In air frying terms alone, the Ninja Foodi Max gives you a 5.7-litre Cook & Crisp Basket, while you also get a two-tier wire rack for roasting or steaming.

Our reviewer threw a whole bunch of cooking tasks at it, and the Ninja Foodi Max came up with the goods each and every time. We cooked chicken, corn, and chips, and even fermented yoghurt. Delicious, one and all.

If you’re after a compact device that cooks everything beautifully, snap this Ninja air fryer deal up now.

