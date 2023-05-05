This Ninja air fryer deal is unreal

If you’ve been on the hunt for a reliable air fryer then you’ll definitely want to check out this massive reduction on one of Ninja’s best via Amazon.

The online retailer has dropped the price of the Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill and Air Fryer AG551UK from £269.99 to a far more reasonable £196.76, making for one heck of a bargain that’s worth snapping up if you want to add some more functionality to your kitchen.

It’s also worth noting that this is the cheapest price this particular model has gone for on Amazon since the air fryer boom, and given the company’s popularity on the market, it’s quite rare to see price drops of this magnitude on Ninja products.

Speaking from my own experience of recently adding an air fryer to my kitchen counter – and at the risk of adding even more to the hype – it’s been an absolute game changer that has simplified the cooking process and cut down my overall cooking time exponentially.

This is because of how easy air fryers are to operate – unlike an oven, they don’t require pre-heating and because of how the air circulates, it can quickly produce a nice even crisp on your favourite foods like chicken wings, chips and sausages.

Of course, that’s just me talking about the benefits of an air fryer but this particular device from Ninja also doubles as a grill, which is perfect for serving up meats like steak and chicken. You’ve got the versatility here to choose which cooking style best suits your next meal, so you don’t have to worry about buying a grill and an air fryer separately – you’ve got both functions built-in.

For anyone who loves a bit of home-baking, you even have the option to bake with this device, perfect for the next time you want to whip up some cupcakes or even a fully-blown Victoria sponge cake.

As if all that wasn’t enough of a reason to pick up the AG551UK, it’s also worth pointing out that because it doesn’t require oil in the cooking process, meals produced by an air fryer are much healthier than those served up from a pan, so you get to enjoy a little more peace of mind when tucking into your next meal.

Simply put, this is a fantastic offer on one of Ninja’s most versatile air fryers and an easy win for anyone looking to add a bit more functionality to their kitchen at a price that doesn’t break the bank.