This Ninja air fryer deal feels like Black Friday come early

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to a top-end, multifunctional air fryer without the usual premium price tag thanks to this generous offer from eBay. 

Get a certified refurbished Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer for just £119 direct from Ninja’s official eBay outlet. 

Ninja explains that its certified refurbished products are returned goods that have been professionally inspected, tested, cleaned and restored. All products will include original accessories plus a one-year warranty for extra peace of mind too. 

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is the perfect kitchen companion that will suit most households. As the name suggests, there are 10 different pre-set cooking functions which include: Speedi Meals, Steam Air Fry, Grill, Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Sear and Slow Cook. 

Ninja’s own Speedi Meals setting is especially useful as it allows you to create entire, multi-textured meals in just 15 minutes. This mode works by combining steam with convection heat to provide quick but still perfectly cooked meals. 

Not only is food made faster than traditional ovens but the Ninja Speedi requires little to no oil to create a perfect crispy texture, meaning meals are made with up to 75% less fat than traditional deep frying methods. 

Overall we gave the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow hailing the appliance as a “smart and convenient way to cook entire meals in one go.” 

He continues: “The Speedi can also cook pretty much any type of dish, and the steam air fry function is just incredible. If you want a device that’s multi-function, the Speedi is an excellent choice.”

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 is a truly multifunctional kitchen appliance that would suit most households. Not only does it boast a whopping 10 cooking functions but it is currently 52% cheaper than a brand new device.

