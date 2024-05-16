This MSI gaming laptop deal is one for the ages

Amazon is offering a gaming laptop deal for the ages, knocking a huge chunk of money off this well-equipped MSI Cyborg 15.

The deal gets you a MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop with an RRP of £1,399 for just £889. That’s a huge saving of £510, or 36%, which probably explains why Amazon is only offering it for a limited time.

It’s a strong spec too, with an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There’s a gaming-ready 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD around front with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, too.

The RTX 4060 really stands out here for us, providing support for DLSS 3 upscaling, which will improve the performance of games running on the system without a huge knock to visual fidelity.

That meaty CPU and GPU combo benefits from a Shared-Pipe design cooling system too, which balances heat dissipation between the two in real time.

This model comes with a Translucent Black finish, which lets you see through to some of the internals. It weighs 1.98kg, and is 21.95mm thick. We also appreciate the Cyberpunk-inspired WASD keys (traditionally used for movement in games), which have been highlighted in neon.

When it comes to I/O, you’re getting a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 ethernet slot, and of course a headphone jack.

You also get Windows 11 Home as part of the package.