This MSI gaming laptop deal is one for the ages

Amazon is offering a gaming laptop deal for the ages, knocking a huge chunk of money off this well-equipped MSI Cyborg 15.

The deal gets you a MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop with an RRP of £1,399 for just £889. That’s a huge saving of £510, or 36%, which probably explains why Amazon is only offering it for a limited time.

It’s a strong spec too, with an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There’s a gaming-ready 15.6-inch FHD IPS LCD around front with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, too.

The RTX 4060 really stands out here for us, providing support for DLSS 3 upscaling, which will improve the performance of games running on the system without a huge knock to visual fidelity.

That meaty CPU and GPU combo benefits from a Shared-Pipe design cooling system too, which balances heat dissipation between the two in real time.

This model comes with a Translucent Black finish, which lets you see through to some of the internals. It weighs 1.98kg, and is 21.95mm thick. We also appreciate the Cyberpunk-inspired WASD keys (traditionally used for movement in games), which have been highlighted in neon.

When it comes to I/O, you’re getting a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 ethernet slot, and of course a headphone jack.

You also get Windows 11 Home as part of the package.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

