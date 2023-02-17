This Motorola Razr price drop has made flip phones affordable

Amazon’s just dropped an unbelievable deal on the 2022 Motorola Razr, but there’s precious time left to make use of it.

If you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll spot that the online retailer is currently selling the 4.5-star rated Motorola Razr (2022) for just £749.99. That’s a whopping £149.99 cheaper than the previous asking price, making this a fantastic opportunity to bag a high-end foldable phone on the cheap.

The only issue is that the deal has already proven to be so popular that it’s now on back order. You can still buy the Motorola Razr at the reduced price but you’ll have a short wait before finding out when Amazon can get the phone delivered to you.

So long as you’re not in an immediate rush to have a brand new phone by tomorrow lunchtime, this is an offer that’s way too good to pass up. By comparison, Amazon currently stocks the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for £899.99, making the Razr a far more budget-friendly option for anyone wanting to make the leap to foldable tech.

Even though the updated Razr might not have quite the same market presence as Samsung’s foldable, it’s still a fantastic phone in its own right and well-worth picking up.

In her review for the Razr, Senior Staff Writer Hannah Davies wrote: “this isn’t just an incremental update for Motorola. The Razr has experienced some major changes for 2022, ditching some of its more nostalgia-driven design details and delivering improvements to the camera, battery and processor.”

The camera set-up in particular is worthy of note, with its main 50MP sensor performing well in low light and providing crisp and detailed shots during the day. Plus, thanks to the Razr’s foldable design, you can use the rear-facing camera (in conjunction with the outer display) for selfies and video calls.

At just £749.99, the Motorola Razr is now an absolute steal and an even easier recommendation for anyone looking to upgrade from their old phone – just be sure to nab the offer before it’s gone.