This Motorola Edge 50 Pro deal is a hidden Prime Day bargain

Looking for an Android smartphone that’s hardworking, reliable and boasts a unique and stylish design? This hidden deal on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is one for you.

Although this isn’t officially part of the Prime Day sale, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is currently seeing a £70 price drop on Amazon. Not only that but for a limited time only, you can also claim an extra £25 off at the checkout, making the grand total just £504.

Made from vegan leather, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is designed to feel more comfortable and works to keep pesky fingerprint marks and smudges at bay.

Its stunning 6.67-inch Super HD pOLED display means you view anything from streamed films and TV shows to games with incredible detail and vibrant colours.

In his review, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter said the display is “pretty much flagship-level” and a “a great panel for watching movies, especially with HDR content that can make use of the screen’s maximum 2000nits brightness for exceptional dynamic range.”

The handset runs on Qualcomm’s powerful processor, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which although isn’t the latest chipset, we found it still “translates to a solid everyday experience”.

We were also impressed by the trio of rear lenses, which include a 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto which helps the Edge 50 Pro to stand out “in the mid-range market.” Shots are packed with light, detail and vibrant colour when taken during the day, with an “admirable attempt at low-light photography too.”

We gave the Motorola Edge 50 Pro a four-star rating, with Lewis concluding: “The Edge 50 Pro’s design sets it apart from the mid-range market, and a smattering of flagship-level features help it punch above its weight in several key areas.”

If you want an Android smartphone that doesn’t cost a fortune but still includes flagship-level features and looks appealing, then the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a fantastic option.

