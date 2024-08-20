This mini Shark vacuum is perfect for cleaning the car

The deal on the Shark WandVac 1.0 gets you a charmingly compact handheld vacuum cleaner at almost half price.

At launch the Shark WandVac WV251UK (as it’s also known) vacuum cleaner would have set you back £159. However, as part of the current deal Amazon is selling this little sucker for £89.99. That’s a 44% discount.

Note that this deal only applies to the version 1.0 model. The other two colours listed here are for the newer Shark WandVac 2.0, also known as the Shark WandVac WV270UK. Got that?

Save 44% on the Shark WandVac 1.0 The Shark WandVac 1.0 is available at a steep 44% discount, offering a great price on a super-portable vacuum cleaner. Amazon

Save 44%

Now £89.99 View Deal

We reviewed the Shark WandVac 1.0 and were hugely impressed by its performance. In our 4-star review, we called it “A powerful cordless vacuum cleaner for spot cleaning” and praised its compact size and portable cleaning power.

“Small, powerful and convenient, the Shark WV251UK is a useful grab-and-go cleaner,” we concluded. “Thanks to its selection of attachments, it can clean up most spills with the ease and power of a larger vacuum cleaner”.

This is the perfect tool for those who like to keep their car in good condition – especially with its long, slim form factor. It weighs just 593g (quite a bit lighter than the 2.0 model), and together with Shark’s expert weight distribution it was something we barely noticed when holding. Ideal for when you’re perched in those hard-to-reach places, hoovering up crumbs.

It also comes with two additional tools, in the shape of a Duster Crevice Tool and a Multi-Surface Pet Tool.

The battery will run for a solid eight minutes, which doesn’t sound like an awful lot, but remember that this isn’t intended for cleaning your entire house. It’s for those one-off incidents covering very small areas.