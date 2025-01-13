Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This might be the only Ninja air fryer you’ll ever need, and it’s going cheap

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Boasting 15 functions in one handy device, the Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker is perfect for taking the hassle out of cooking. 

The Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 multi-cooker (OL750UK) is currently just £229 from Amazon which is a massive £90.99 off its usual price. 

Save over £90 and get the seriously versatile 15-in-1 Ninja Foodi Max multi cooker for just £229 in this limited time deal from Amazon.

Although it’s undoubtedly a beast of a machine, with a mighty 7.5-litre capacity, the Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 multi-cooker is a jack-of-all-trades device that allows you to make pretty  much anything. 

Its 15 versatile cooking functions include pressure cook, air fry, grill, bake, steam and so much more. Plus with a dedicated mode to create your own yoghurt, it would be easier to note what you can’t make with the Ninja Foodi Max multi-cooker. 

Pressure cook mode is particularly useful as it promises to be up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, allowing you to cook 200g of rice in just two minutes or a whole chicken in just 40. In his review, Home Technology Editor David Ludlow confirmed this mode works impressively fast too and is able to cook potatoes in just seven minutes.

There’s even a dedicated steam function that you can combine with other modes, such as air frying, roasting and baking, allowing you to help keep food moist, yet crispy while cooking. 

David also concluded that the inclusion of steam “adds extra depth” and creates some of the best results he’s ever seen. Considering Dave’s tested countless air fryers, this is serious praise. 

In true Ninja fashion, air fry mode results in up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods and up to 60% less energy used too. 

With the included hob you can either enable sear/saute mode to caramelise ingredients or slow cook for up to 12 hours, for perfect melt in the mouth casseroles. 

Regardless of the mode you opt for, we found using the appliance to be “exceptionally easy” thanks to the simple controls. 

Overall we gave the Ninja Foodi Max 15-in-1 multi cooker a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding that you should buy this appliance if “you want huge versatility from a cooker, while also being able to cater for large portion sizes”.

