This might be the only Black Friday coffee machine deal you’ll need

We may have uncovered the best Black Friday coffee machine deal a month before the big day itself.

Black Friday 2024 takes place on November 29, but it seems as if this Currys deal has jumped the gun. It gets you the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF147 Coffee Machine for just £169.99.

Save £180 on the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF147 Coffee Machine

The Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF147 Coffee Machine is currently available at a Black Friday-busting price.

That’s a massive £180 saving on its previous price of £349.99, which it was selling for until relatively recently.

This is a pod coffee machine that goes the extra mile. It’s compatible with both brands of ground coffee and ESE pods. With a single touch, it’ll turn out impeccable single or double shot espressos, as well as lattes and cappuccinos.

A neat illuminated progress bar lets you know when the VCF147 is up to temperature, as well as telling you when your drink is ready.

It’ll even whip you up the perfect milk foam using the built-in milk frother, which is compatible with both dairy and plant-based milk. You can even store the milk tank in the fridge to keep it fresh in between drinks.

Talking of keeping things fresh, Breville has ensured that the One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF147 Coffee Machine is easy to clean, with a one-touch cleaning program.

If the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF147 Coffee Machine isn’t quite what you’re after – perhaps you’re after a bean to cup machine, or a simple manual espresso maker – then do be sure to check out our Best Coffee Machine 2024 guide.

It’ll run through all of our favourite brew makers, covering a number of brands. And yes, there’s a Breville in there if you’re wondering whether the Australian giant is any good at this coffee machine lark. We can assure you that it has a strong track record, even if we haven’t covered the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse II VCF147 directly.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

