There is a lot to be said about the fact Apple continued to sell the iPhone 8 long after its initial release. Featured alongside the unveiling of the iPhone X in 2017, it’s only now in 2020 with the release of the second iPhone SE that Apple has finally cut its ties with the iPhone 8 and removed it from its official store. What’s more, with the iPhone SE looking a heck of a lot like the iPhone 8, you may as well opt for the latter and save a quid or two.

The last of iPhone’s thick bezelled smartphones, the iPhone 8 sure is a serious throwback with its heavy forehead and chin where you’ll find the long forgotten Touch ID equipped Home button.

Offering a 4.7-inch HD True Tone display, it’s certainly an offering that falls short of the crisper iPhone screens of late. However, it certainly does the job and hasn’t aged too badly, able to adapt colours depending on lighting conditions and time of day to offer a more easy on the eye display.

Although certainly an older iPhone model, it isn’t old enough that you’ll find the practically pre-historic 3.5mm audio jack. However, all iPhone 8’s do come boxed with Lightning Earpods, meaning you won’t have to fiddle about with the adaptor – though it comes boxed with one of those too, if Apple’s generic headphones don’t tickle you.

In terms of its camera, unlike its Plus variant, the iPhone 8 packs a single 12MP sensor on its rear with a f/1.8 aperture. As cameras go on iPhones, of course the iPhone 8 doesn’t live up to its successors. However, at the time, we deemed its camera to be its biggest upgrade from the likes of the iPhone 7, stating in our review: “Photos taken with the iPhone 8 look great. Colours are punchy, detail is good and there’s a lot more saturation and definition between colours than seen on previous iPhones.”

