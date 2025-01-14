Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This mesh router deal is a bargain for fixing slow Wi-Fi

Amazon is selling Eero 6 mesh router bundles at a bargain price, which could be the ideal way to fix your slow Wi-Fi on the cheap.

The deal gets you An Eero 6 router plus two extenders for just £159.99. That’s a 30% saving when you consider the usual price of £229.99.

Amazon is offering a meaty 30% discount on Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi router bundles.

With this set-up you can expect strong, consistent coverage over up to 420m², which should be enough to get to all those troublesome Wi-Fi black spots for most people.

As the name suggests, the Eero 6 features Wi-Fi 6 support, with speeds of up to 500 Mbps. It’s dead easy to set up, too, with the Eero app walking you through the setup process.

Our home tech editor David Ludlow reviewed the Eero 6 for us at launch, and awarded this neat mesh Wi-Fi system 4 stars out of 5. “Offering decent and stable speeds at a relatively low cost, the Eero 6 is a great budget mesh system that uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology,” he concluded.

David also praised the Eero 6 for its Alexa compatibility (this is an Amazon-owned company, remember), which lets you control the router using voice commands. Why would you want to do that, you ask? Because the Eero 6 can double as a Zigbee and Thread hub, enabling you to connect smart home devices like Hue lights to the system directly, without the need for an additional hub.

At this point, the ability to control the Eero 6 with vocal commands takes on a whole new level of usefulness.

Our reviewer also appreciated the Eero 6’s cheap subscription option, which delivers powerful security, filtering and ad-blocking at a low monthly price.

If you’re suffering with the limited range of your bog standard Wi-Fi router, this Eero 6 deal offers an excellent one-stop solution.

