This Melitta bean-to-cup coffee machine just plummeted in price

Amazon has slashed the price of the Melitta Latticia OT bean-to-cup coffee machine by an impressive 28 percent.

Head on over to the online retail giant and you’ll discover the Melitta Latticia OT selling for just £395. That’s a massive £154 saving on the usual price of £549.

If you’re looking for a comprehensive coffee machine that automates more or less everything in the process, from grinding the beans to brewing the coffee and even adding properly frothed milk, the Melitta Latticia OT is a great option. It features an intuitive one-button operation, with buttons featuring the images of the beverages they represent.

Despite its slim form factor, the machine features an extra large 1.5l water tank and an extra large 250g bean container, so it’ll make plenty of coffee before you need to refill. It even features a double cup mode that lets you prepare two coffee beverages with milk at the same time.

Coffee grinding is typically a noisy business, but the Melitta Latticia OT features a super silent steel conical burr grinder that won’t wake anyone up during those early morning brews.

When it comes to the important fine detail of the coffee making process, the Melitta Latticia OT bean-to-cup machine lets you fine tune your brewing strength, quantity, and grind size, so you can get that coffee tasting exactly how you like it.

Meanwhile, Melitta’s LATTEperfection system froths the milk twice, resulting in extremely fine milk froth at just the right temperature.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we’ve generally rated similar Melitta machines very highly.