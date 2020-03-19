There’s been a price crash on the Sony WF-1000XM3 with this extra 15% PRESSPLAY discount code.

We’ve seen the true wireless, noise cancelling Sony WF-1000XM3 fluctuate in price near-constantly, but no retailers have offered these market-leading earbuds quite as cheaply as this offer from Currys PC World via its eBay store.

Already reduced down to £179 from an original price point of £219, use the discount code PRESSPLAY to take a further £26.85, bringing the Sony WF-1000XM3 down to only £152.15.

Deemed leaders in audio technology, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 true wireless are some of the best of their kind, ticking all the boxes from design to technology to audio quality.

When it comes to true wireless, some of the best models come with the sacrifice of a jutting out, bulbous design. However, the Sony WF-1000XM3 manage to remain fairly compact, also avoiding long, sticky-out microphones like that of the AirPods. Unlike the original and second gen AirPods, they also come with in-ear silicone tips for better sound isolation.

The standout feature, however, is its noise cancelling technology, powered by the QN1e chip, delivering a variety of listening modes to fit your circumstances. Able to turn on and cut out background noise, you can also utilise its Headphones app to adjust the likes of the Ambient Sound Control, choosing just how much noise you let in.

The Ambient Sound Control can also adapt based on what it senses you are doing, from walking to running, and also based on your surroundings.

In terms of sound quality, we said: “It’s presentation is measured, balanced and musical.”

Offering a battery life of up to 24 hours, holding up to eight hours per charge with the charging case, to boot.

In our review, we concluded, “The Sony WF-1000XM3 deliver top quality features and sound. They’re the best pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds since, well, the Sony WF-1000X.”

Now down to their cheapest price yet of £152.15 when using the discount code PRESSPLAY make the most of this fantastic saving before it’s too late.

