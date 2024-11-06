Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This massive Samsung OLED gaming monitor is finally at a bargain price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor is an absolute behemoth at 49-inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio and it’s perfect for those seeking deep immersion from PC gaming. At this price, it may finally be time to pull the trigger.

Argos is selling the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED 49-inch gaming monitor for £839. That’s way down (£560) on the £1,399 asking price.

This 2023 model offers a subtle 1800R curve to help with the immersive nature of a wide range of gaming experiences, while there’s also access to your favourite streaming apps via the excellent Samsung Smart TV interface. There’s also compatibility with game streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now if you’re not hooking this up to a physical console or PC.

The monitor has a max resolution of 1440p (so no 4K), which is a sweet spot for PC gaming experiences, but the refresh rate goes all the way up to 240Hz. There’s also support for AMD FreeSync Pro meaning the game’s frame rate will align with the display’s fresh rate for a smooth experience.

I reviewed this model personally and gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five. It’s a supremely well-built and well-executed model and you’re getting perfect blacks from the OLED tech along with crisp, vivid imagery with high contrast and a high refresh rate and response time. And, for such a large beast, the assembly is straight forward.

I concluded: “If you’re seeking the extra immersion of PC games played at 32:9 on the largest practical display, and if you love the idea of a curved monitor wrapping inwards to aid your field of vision you won’t go wrong here. Image quality is excellent at 1440p, while the refresh rate of 240Hz will handle almost everything you can throw at it, just as long as you have an ultra-expensive GPU within your rig.”

We were a little concerned about the price, but that has been negated with this excellent deal.

