This MacBook Air M1 price crash almost flew under the radar

Amidst all of the buzz surrounding the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10, this epic deal on the MacBook Air M1 almost went unnoticed.

Luckily for you, we’ve covered enough Apple events now to know that the day after the fact, you tend to see some fairly generous deals on older Apple devices, and the first Apple silicon MacBook is no different.

Right now, the folks over at Hoxton Macs are selling the refurbished MacBook Air M1 Gold in ‘excellent’ condition for the low price of just £665. That’s an outstanding bargain when you consider that the laptop originally went for £999 at launch, making it particularly well timed for any students in need of an upgrade for the next school year.

MacBook Air M1 is now a steal The outstanding MacBook Air M1 is now available for just a fraction of its original price, making it an easy one to recommend to both creatives and students alike. Hoxton Macs

‘Excellent’ condition

Just £665 View Deal

Much has been made of Apple’s own-brand M-series chipsets but it was the 2020 MacBook Air that kicked the whole thing off. By moving away from Intel and investing in its own chipset architecture, Apple has been able to build some of the most efficient laptops on the market.

This applies to both the speed of the laptop as well as its battery life, due to the fact that Apple’s M1 chip can more easily communicate with the rest of the MacBook Air’s architecture in the seamless Apple way that we’ve come to expect from its other devices.

As one of the rare laptops to receive a full five-star rating here at Trusted Reviews, the MacBook Air M1 is iconic, but Max Parker’s review for the device best sums up exactly what it does so well:

“The MacBook Air M1 may be a couple of years old now, but the revolutionary M1 chip was so speedy to start with that it remains one of the faster chips on the market at this price point.”

That comment was made after the M1 MacBook took a price cut following the release of the M2 model, but with this deal it’s even cheaper than that. At just £665, you won’t be able to find a more competent laptop for the price.

Whether it’s for your work or your studies, the MacBook Air M1 is still a great device and one that’s all too easy to recommend when it’s so affordable.