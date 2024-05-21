Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Logitech mouse deal is the perfect buy for digital nomads

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Amazon deal gets you an excellent Logitech travel mouse, which should be an excellent buy for remote workers and digital nomads.

The Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is currently selling for £18.99, which is a 24% saving on the £24.99 RRP. That makes it a tempting buy for all you digital nomads and remote workers.

We gave the Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s a positive 4-star review late last year, calling it “a decent affordable mouse to use on the go or in the office”.

Logitech has refined this latest model with quieter buttons, so you won’t disturb your fellow remote workers (or just regular customers) if you want to get some serious work done in a cafe. It also benefits from a snappier 4000 DPI sensor, which makes the basic operation smooth and responsive.

With its flat profile and small footprint, it’s the ideal travel companion, slipping into a small pocket on your laptop bag with ease.

Away from the hardware, Options+ is a powerful software suite that gives the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s a considerable edge over the competition. Smart Actions supplies macros that you can assign to the middle button, letting you do things like opening multiple apps in one go.

Options+, meanwhile, lets you tie a specific in-app process to a button, such as saving a Word document or opening a new Chrome tab.

It might be small, but the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s sure is mighty. Even better, it’s now downright cheap.

