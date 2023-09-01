This limited time Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer nabs you a free Chromebook

This offer on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is great enough, but a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go too? Surely there must be some mistake!

Mobiles UK is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with 100GB of monthly data for £42.99 a month. You’ll only need to pay £100 upfront for the handset itself, on this 24 month contract.

The iD Mobile network is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see. This offer is no exception.

We’ve already put the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through its paces and afforded it a four-star score. We love the new premium design with a no-gap hinge, and it’s got got flagship performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset.

There’s also a much more useful 3.4-inch cover display with widgets for specific apps. We believe you should buy this phone if you “want a foldable that doesn’t compromise on power: The custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is incredibly powerful, delivering some of the best benchmarks we’ve seen from any foldable to date.”

We’ve seen some good deals so far on outright costs and pay-monthly, but the offer of a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go might just swing it for some folks looking for a laptop to go with the new handset.

The offer entitles anyone who purchases a qualifying Galaxy Z Flip 5 from a participating retailer (this contract fits both bills). After purchasing the phone, you can visit this link to submit the claim within 30 days. Once it has been approved you’ll get your Chromebook Go sent out.

So if you’ve been on the fence about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 until now, there’s never been a better time.