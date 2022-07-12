 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This LG OLED’s selling for its cheapest price yet on Prime Day

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Amazon Prime Day is already featuring some amazing offers and deals, like this £100 discount on an OLED LG TV.

While we do have a whole dedicated list of the best Prime Day TV deals available, we’ve also spotted another incredible offer.

The LG OLED48C16LA TV has just dropped in price by £100, going from the original retail price of £869 all the way down to £769, which is an overall saving of 12%.

This is also the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for this TV, as you can see from the Keepa graph below. Since this is a Prime deal it won’t show on the graph, however, you can see how the new price of £769 actually outmatches the listed lowest price of £840.51.

LG OLED TV Keepa price
Amazon pricing for the LG OLED48C16LA TV

The LG OLED48C16LA has a 48-inch OLED screen and a 4K resolution, making it the perfect option for anyone looking to binge-watch their favourite show on a crystal clear screen.

It also boasts both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which should provide a premium experience in both the video playback and audio playback.

LG also claims that the low blue light and flicker-free display should make it easier on the eyes, especially if you’re watching TV in a darker room, limiting the amount of eye fatigue.

This LG OLED TV just dropped below £800

This LG OLED TV just dropped below £800

There has never been a better time to get a new TV, as this OLED LG model has dropped below £800 in honour of Amazon Prime Day.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100 for Prime Day
  • Now just £769
View Deal

You can also throw in a TV wall mount for £75 if you’re hoping to place your TV on your wall, though this is not included in the original price.

For such a low price, we think that this OLED TV is well worth looking at, and we doubt that this model will dip below £800 anytime before Black Friday.

Make sure you also check out our live feed blog of all the latest and best deals that we have found this Prime Day.

You might like…

The Echo Show 15 has received its first ever price cut for Prime Day

The Echo Show 15 has received its first ever price cut for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Xbox Series S and Apple Watch discounted

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Xbox Series S and Apple Watch discounted

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Snatch up this Philips Hue twin set of bulbs with a 65% discount

Snatch up this Philips Hue twin set of bulbs with a 65% discount

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deal feed

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Live deal feed

Trusted Reviews 4 hours ago
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is a bargain for students in Prime Day sale

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is a bargain for students in Prime Day sale

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
This Sage Barista Prime Day deal is a coffee lover’s dream

This Sage Barista Prime Day deal is a coffee lover’s dream

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.