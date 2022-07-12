This LG OLED’s selling for its cheapest price yet on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is already featuring some amazing offers and deals, like this £100 discount on an OLED LG TV.

While we do have a whole dedicated list of the best Prime Day TV deals available, we’ve also spotted another incredible offer.

The LG OLED48C16LA TV has just dropped in price by £100, going from the original retail price of £869 all the way down to £769, which is an overall saving of 12%.

This is also the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for this TV, as you can see from the Keepa graph below. Since this is a Prime deal it won’t show on the graph, however, you can see how the new price of £769 actually outmatches the listed lowest price of £840.51.

Amazon pricing for the LG OLED48C16LA TV

The LG OLED48C16LA has a 48-inch OLED screen and a 4K resolution, making it the perfect option for anyone looking to binge-watch their favourite show on a crystal clear screen.

It also boasts both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which should provide a premium experience in both the video playback and audio playback.

LG also claims that the low blue light and flicker-free display should make it easier on the eyes, especially if you’re watching TV in a darker room, limiting the amount of eye fatigue.

You can also throw in a TV wall mount for £75 if you’re hoping to place your TV on your wall, though this is not included in the original price.

For such a low price, we think that this OLED TV is well worth looking at, and we doubt that this model will dip below £800 anytime before Black Friday.

