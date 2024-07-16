This LG OLED TV Prime deal is even better than it seems

Prime Day sales events are usually a great time to bag yourself a deal on a TV, but we don’t often see premium TVs get massive discounts. Unless you have your eye on this LG OLED TV.

The 55-inch LG C3 OLED has been discounted as part of the Prime Day fun with this Lightning Deal that means you can get this TV for just £935.

This OLED TV Prime deal is even better than it seems When this LG OLED first launch, it was priced at £2099. You can now get it for half the price Amazon UK

Now £935 View Deal

When it first launched in 2023 it was priced at £2099, but it’s dropped price since it launched (and been replaced by the C4 OLED), so if you’ve been playing the waiting game to get yourself a reduction on a OLED TV, this is one to get.

The C3 OLED scored 4.5 stars from this site for the 65-inch model, but the differences between 55- and 65-inch sizes is small, so you’re effectively getting the same performance. As with all OLED TVs you benefit from infinity contrast and perfect blacks, delivering contrast that no other type of a TV can match.

It’s an excellent TV for gaming with ALLM and VRR support across of its HDMI inputs, as well as 4K/120Hz refresh rates for those who want the highest gaming performance. Input lag is under 10ms in its Boost mode, which offers quick response for the likes of Call of Duty.

The picture performance is strong, producing a naturalistic-looking performance with SDR and HDR content, with subtle, deft handling of colours but also a vibrancy and brightness where required. It can upscale SD and HD content without producing too many artifacts, and the motion processing is smooth and doesn’t distract too much with the Soap Opera Effect. The sound quality could be better, but the benefit of this deal is that you’ve got money to spare to indulge yourself in getting a soundbar to go with this OLED TV.

