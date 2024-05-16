This LG OLED TV just hit a surprisingly low price

Are you keen to upgrade your home entertainment setup but don’t want to spend too much money? Snap up the LG OLED Evo C3 at nearly 50% off, thanks to this deal on Amazon.

Save 45% and get the 42-inch LG OLED Evo C3 4K smart TV for just £829 on Amazon. That’s a massive saving of £670.99 off the usual RRP.

Get a 42-inch LG OLED C3 Smart TV for under £1000 on Amazon Save over £670 and get the LG OLED C3 Smart TV for just £829 in this astonishing deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £1499.99

Now £829 View Deal

Boasting a 4K display with HDR10, the LG OLED Evo C3 has an enhanced depth and colour contrast ratio which makes the picture feel lifelike regardless of what you’re watching. Thanks to the screen’s near-invisible bezels, the TV promises to blend seamlessly into your living space.

It’s not just a high-quality picture you can expect either – With LG’s AI Sound Pro you’ll experience room-filling, crystal-clear audio that, thanks to Virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, will offer you a truly immersive experience.

Gamers will especially appreciate the Game Dashboard and Optimiser, which lets you set the best settings for your game type, genre and virtual environment, even while you’re still playing. Simply access the menu to quickly and easily make adjustments and resume playing.

As it’s a Smart TV you’ll naturally find all the typical streaming apps you’d expect, including Netflix, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer. The LG C3 is also fitted with an AI concierge which gives you custom recommendations based on your previous watching, which is perfect if you tend to spend too long scrolling through the streaming apps.

Although we haven’t reviewed this 42-inch model, we have reviewed the larger 65-inch TV and gave it a 4.5-star rating. Our TV Editor Kob Monney concluded that “as an all-round TV the LG C3 OLED impresses.”

Whether you’re an avid gamer, series binger or film buff, the LG OLED C3 is a perfect addition to your home entertainment set up. Now well under £1,000, now’s the time to act if you’ve been considering a new TV.