Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This LG OLED TV just hit a surprisingly low price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Are you keen to upgrade your home entertainment setup but don’t want to spend too much money? Snap up the LG OLED Evo C3 at nearly 50% off, thanks to this deal on Amazon.

Save 45% and get the 42-inch LG OLED Evo C3 4K smart TV for just £829 on Amazon. That’s a massive saving of £670.99 off the usual RRP.

Get a 42-inch LG OLED C3 Smart TV for under £1000 on Amazon

Get a 42-inch LG OLED C3 Smart TV for under £1000 on Amazon

Save over £670 and get the LG OLED C3 Smart TV for just £829 in this astonishing deal from Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1499.99
  • Now £829
View Deal

Boasting a 4K display with HDR10, the LG OLED Evo C3 has an enhanced depth and colour contrast ratio which makes the picture feel lifelike regardless of what you’re watching. Thanks to the screen’s near-invisible bezels, the TV promises to blend seamlessly into your living space.

It’s not just a high-quality picture you can expect either – With LG’s AI Sound Pro you’ll experience room-filling, crystal-clear audio that, thanks to Virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, will offer you a truly immersive experience.

Gamers will especially appreciate the Game Dashboard and Optimiser, which lets you set the best settings for your game type, genre and virtual environment, even while you’re still playing. Simply access the menu to quickly and easily make adjustments and resume playing. 

As it’s a Smart TV you’ll naturally find all the typical streaming apps you’d expect, including Netflix, Disney Plus and BBC iPlayer. The LG C3 is also fitted with an AI concierge which gives you custom recommendations based on your previous watching, which is perfect if you tend to spend too long scrolling through the streaming apps. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this 42-inch model, we have reviewed the larger 65-inch TV and gave it a 4.5-star rating. Our TV Editor Kob Monney concluded that “as an all-round TV the LG C3 OLED impresses.”

Whether you’re an avid gamer, series binger or film buff, the LG OLED C3 is a perfect addition to your home entertainment set up. Now well under £1,000, now’s the time to act if you’ve been considering a new TV.

You might like…

This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
This iPhone 14 deal gets you tons of data for a low cost

This iPhone 14 deal gets you tons of data for a low cost

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
The OnePlus 10T is now tumbling in price

The OnePlus 10T is now tumbling in price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for a mid-range price

This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for a mid-range price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words