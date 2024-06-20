This LG monitor deal is a must-buy for PC gamers

You can pick up a brilliant LG rotating gaming monitor at a steep 29% discount, if you’re quick, which is an outstanding deal.

Amazon is selling the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (model number 27GR75Q) for just £199.98 for a limited time. That’s an £80 saving on the £279.99 RRP.

Save £80 on the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27GR75Q Amazon is offering a 29% discount on the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27GR75Q. Amazon

Save 29%

Now £199.98 View Deal

It’s a great price for a highly capable gaming monitor, which provides one of the most flexible positioning systems around. You can change the height, of course, as well as tilt the monitor between -5 and 15 degrees.

But the monitor’s real party trick is the ability to rotate, enabling you to position it in a portrait orientation. This makes it ideal as part of a multi-screen set-up, and is perfect if programming is your thing. Gaming live streamers can use it for their chat feed whilst doing their thing, too.

The LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27GR75Q is much more than just a fancy hinge, though. It’s a 27-inch 16:9 IPS LCD with a 1440p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. That makes it perfect for high-end PC gaming with its elevated frame rates, as does a response time of 1ms.

HDR 10 support ensures vibrant colour and contrast, while Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatible will keep tearing to a minimum.

LG’s UI is award-winning, while your connectivity options include Displayport and HDMI.

All in all, this is a brilliantly flexible gaming monitor that should suit a number of people, but mostly dedicated PC gamers. At this price, it’s a total bargain.