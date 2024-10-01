Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This LG Gram laptop deal is a productivity bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The LG Gram series of laptops adds an element of luxury to the Windows laptop arena, with a plush design and the specs to match. Here you can save more than 20% on the 2024 model.

Amazon is selling the LG Gram (2024) 17-inch Intel Core Ultra 7 laptop for £1,429.99. That’s a £370 saving on the £1,799.99 RRP for this lightweight and powerful model.

Right now Amazon is offering a 21% saving on the LG Gram 17 Windows 11 laptop. With a big 17-inch screen and plenty of power, it’s an amazingly thin, light and accomplished productivity laptop.

You’ll also be able to get free delivery with Amazon Prime and, if you’re not a subscriber right now, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial to get you set for the big Prime Day event next week. See the link below.

This limited time deal is for the model number 17Z90S and it comes in obsidian black. The 17-inch IPS touch-enabled display offers a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also covers 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut too. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos 360-degree sound to ensure you’re getting an audio experience to match the visuals.

Power wise, you’re getting the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor (155H) with a clock speed of up to 4.8GHz, accompanied by 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM (up from the 16GB base model. The 77Whr battery promises a whopping 21 hours of video playback, enabling you to stay unplugged for longer.

All this belies the 1,350g lightweight construction that’s just 16mm thin. There’s plenty of ports built into the chassis too, with HDMI, USB-C with Thunderbolt, 3.5mm jack, 2x USB-A and a microSD card clot.

Naturally, you’ll get the power of Windows 11 to help you through your productivity tasks for projects at home and work.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but have been big fans of the LG Gram models from previous years. With the power of Intel Core Ultra 7 and all that RAM packed into a sleek slate, this one hits familiar heights. On the 2023 version, our reviewer concluded: “The LG Gram 17 (2023) is a fantastic laptop for those who want a 17-inch screen on an ultra-portable frame, boasting an excellent performance and battery life too.”

