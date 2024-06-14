Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This LG C3 OLED TV deal is on another level

Chris Smith

LG remains the OLED kingpins and it’s not too often we see one of these sets retailing for almost half off the original asking price.

However, today is that day. Amazon is selling the LG OLED C3 42-inch for just £769. That’s a fraction short of 50% off the original £1,499 asking price for this 2023 model.

LG C3 OLED TV is 49% off for the Euros

LG C3 OLED TV is 49% off for the Euros

This isn’t a misprint. The 2023 LG C3 OLED TV (42-inch) is currently on sale for almost half price at Amazon.

That isn’t a typo. That’s the real price, so a wonderful option if you’re looking to upgrade your television set for this summer of epic sports from the Euros, Wimbledon, the Olympics and the new Premier League season thereafter.

We’re massive fans of this model here at Trusted Reviews, lauding the impressive motion and upscaling, excellent gaming performance, nice additions to the webOS Smart TV platform and the handy connectivity with LG soundbars.

There’s support for 4K 120Hz with a variable refresh rate and there’s HDMI 2.1 inputs. LG has included eARC support for soundbars too. You’ll also get Dolby Vision Gaming support and there’s AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, so this is a splendid machine for gamers. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2.

Picture quality is sensational, as you’d expect from an LG OLED set, the HDR content excels, and the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 handles much of your upscaling needs with aplomb.

Our reviewer gave this telly a 4.5 star score from a possible five. He concluded that it’s “all things to all people” once you add a soundbar to the mix. You can read our full LG C3 OLED review here.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

