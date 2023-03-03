 large image

This LG 4K OLED TV is absurdly cheap following a price plummet

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

It wasn’t too long ago when you’d have to shell out over £1000 to get a high quality 4K OLED TV, pricing out many who wanted to make the most of their PS5 and Disney Plus subscription. But now LG’s excellent 55-inch 4K OLED TV is available for just £899 over on Amazon.

By making sure to redeem a voucher by clicking on a tickbox on Amazon’s listing, you’ll save a huge £100 on this television, knocking it down to a reasonable £899.

Considering the LG OLED55C14LB costs a staggering £1499.98 over on LG’s official website, Amazon is effectively offering a discount of £600.98 – that’s outstanding value, and a no-brainer purchase for those who are yet to make the upgrade to a 4K OLED television.

It’s important to note that this television did launch back in 2021, so it’s not exactly a new release, but it’s still packed with high-end features including Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant. It even supports VRR with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, making it a great option for gamers who own a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

We reviewed the LG OLED65C1 back in 2021, which is basically the same TV but with a larger 65-inch screen. We awarded it a perfect 5 out of 5 score, and said in our verdict: “It hits the sweet spot in terms of design, boasts better gaming connectivity and picture/sound processing than LG’s more affordable model, and offers fantastic HDR images. As a package it’s about as complete as you can get. Buy it and you won’t regret it.”

As a smart TV, the LG OLED55C14LB also provides access to all of your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and BBC iPlayer, as long as you have a subscription where required.

So if you’ve ever had the itch to get a 4K TV with stunning OLED technology, this deal represents the perfect opportunity to finally make the jump.

