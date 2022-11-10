This Lenovo smart clock is the cheapest way to smarten up your home this Black Friday

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has been heavily discounted ahead of Black Friday, offering a smart Google Assistant speaker for just £14.99.

We might be more than a week out from Black Friday, but head over to Currys, and you can now pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant for £25 less than its normal price of £39.99.

Lenovo’s smart alarm clock launched in August 2020, offering a voice-controlled Wi-Fi speaker and clock for the bedside table. Given its intended positioning in the bedroom, it’s notable for not featuring a camera, which should help allay privacy concerns. You can mute the mic, too, so the clock won’t wake when you say ‘Hey Google’ (or something vaguely similar) in your sleep.

The speaker’s easy-to-read LED display also features a built-in night light, and there’s a handy USB port for charging your phone.

With a 3W output, this isn’t the meatiest speaker around. However, this being a Google Assistant device (you can also get one with Amazon Alexa), the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential will hook up with other Chromecast devices like the Nest speaker range for the full multi-room audio experience.

It can also be used to control more than 40,000 compatible smart home devices, from thermostats to lights and locks.

This is just about the cheapest we’ve seen this uniquely positioned smart speaker going for, so by all means snap it up before Black Friday. If you are intent on waiting for the big day (and the preceding week), rest assured we’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday deals in tech.