 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Lenovo smart clock is the cheapest way to smarten up your home this Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has been heavily discounted ahead of Black Friday, offering a smart Google Assistant speaker for just £14.99.

We might be more than a week out from Black Friday, but head over to Currys, and you can now pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant for £25 less than its normal price of £39.99.

Lenovo’s smart alarm clock launched in August 2020, offering a voice-controlled Wi-Fi speaker and clock for the bedside table. Given its intended positioning in the bedroom, it’s notable for not featuring a camera, which should help allay privacy concerns. You can mute the mic, too, so the clock won’t wake when you say ‘Hey Google’ (or something vaguely similar) in your sleep.

Save £25 on Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant

Save £25 on Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant

You can currently get £25 off the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant with Currys, providing an excellent pre-Black Friday deal.

  • Currys
  • Save £25
  • Now £14.99
View Deal

The speaker’s easy-to-read LED display also features a built-in night light, and there’s a handy USB port for charging your phone.

With a 3W output, this isn’t the meatiest speaker around. However, this being a Google Assistant device (you can also get one with Amazon Alexa), the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential will hook up with other Chromecast devices like the Nest speaker range for the full multi-room audio experience.

It can also be used to control more than 40,000 compatible smart home devices, from thermostats to lights and locks.

This is just about the cheapest we’ve seen this uniquely positioned smart speaker going for, so by all means snap it up before Black Friday. If you are intent on waiting for the big day (and the preceding week), rest assured we’ll be bringing you all the best Black Friday deals in tech.

You might like…

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2022: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Best outdoor speakers 2022: The best all-weather speakers

Best outdoor speakers 2022: The best all-weather speakers

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.