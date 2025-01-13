Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Lenovo IdeaPad might be the cheap laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Windows 11 laptop is a fine option for productivity and portability tasks and is powered by an Intel i5 processor.

Amazon UK is selling this already modestly priced laptop for 40% off. From £599.99 it is down to just £359.99. This model is powered by the Intel Core i5 12th generation processor, backed by a healthy 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state storage.

The laptop is being sold in an attractive Abyss Blue hue and you’ll be able to get rapid delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

The lightweight laptop (1.37kg) has 14-inch full HD display with slim bezels, while it’s great for extended sessions as the TÜV Certified Low Blue Light tech will help you avoid eye fatigue. For truly extended sessions all you’ll need is 15 minutes on charge to get two hours of further battery life.

The webcam has a privacy shutter for peace of mind when not on video calls, and there are also plentiful ports for all your connectivity needs, including a card-reader, USB 3.2 (x2), HDMI 1.4, USB-C and headphone jacks.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but Amazon shoppers have given it a 4.3 star rating for a possible five stars. It appears to be a reliable laptop at an excellent price.

