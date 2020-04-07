Save £100 on the gorgeous Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 All-in-One PC thanks to this Currys PC World price crash.

Looking for a swish set-up for working from home? We’ve found the perfect deal for you with this snazzy Lenovo All-in-One PC, which has received a not-too-shabby £100 reduction. The desktop has fallen from its RRP of £649 down to £549, coming complete with a monitor, mouse, keyboard and a built-in webcam.

When it comes to desktop computers, sometimes the options can be bleak, especially if you’re looking for something aesthetically pleasing. With few of us readily prepared to drop the huge amounts of cash required to own an iMac, Lenovo has come up with a far more affordable option – and it comes with stunning gold accents that make this desktop stylish as well as practical for both work and the wallet.

Boasting a large 28.3-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD resolution, this is a perfectly sized screen for any task, from conference calls to proofing documents, watching movies and even gaming. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE processor, you can expect to comfortably do just about anything on your laptop, including a bit of light gaming and editing too.

As a part of Currys PC World’s ‘Everyday’ range, though, we would say the Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 is better suited to the slightly less laborious and demanding multimedia tasks. Still, for casual gamers and a bit of photo tweaking here and there, this Lenovo All-in-One set-up should competently do the job.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre A540 All-in-One desktop also comes loaded with 1TB HDD of storage, as well as 8GB RAM, which will ensure speedy launching of applications and the overall running of your system, on top of ample storage for all your all-important files.

If you fancy sitting back and watching a bit of Netflix during your lunch break, alongside the aforementioned Full HD resolution, you’ll also enjoy impressive sound with its two 3W tweeter and 5W subwoofer sound system.

In addition to a 720p webcam – handy for initiating Zoom calls – you’ll find a ton of connectivity ports too, including two HDMI ports, three USB 3.1 and two USB 2.0, in addition to an Ethernet port and 3.5mm audio jack.

If you’d rather forgo the hassle of searching for a tower PC and all the right components to go with it, this offer on Lenovo’s All-in-One PC is just the ticket, getting you everything you could possible need for an efficient work from home set-up.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item.

