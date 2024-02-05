This Kobo deal is perfect for readers who don’t want a Kindle

Looking for a more efficient way to read on the go? If you want to simplify your commute or lighten your load when travelling, now’s the time to invest in an e-reader, as you can currently nab the Kobo Libra 2 for a super low price.

Previously going for £159.99, you can pick up the feature packed Kobo Libra 2 for just £149.99 on Amazon.

Get the Kobo Libra 2 e-reader for just £149.99 Travel light and take up to 24,000 e-books on the go, with the Kobo Libra 2 e-reader. Amazon

Was £159.99

The Kobo Libra 2 is a 7-inch touchscreen e-reader that is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands, in both portrait and landscape mode.

Read more comfortably and reduce eyestrain with Comfort Light Pro, a Kobo feature that gradually adjusts your screen brightness and reduces blue light over the course of the day, helping you stay alert and lessen any impact to your circadian rhythm.

Thanks to the Libra 2’s generous 32GB of storage, you can house up to 24,000 e-books and 150 audiobooks with ease. Kobo also supports 15 different e-reader file formats, allowing you to store your entire ebook library onto this device. You can even connect with and borrow ebooks from your local library and download them directly onto your e-reader.

The Libra 2 also boasts a generous IPX8-rating, meaning it’s waterproof and even fully submersible in water for up to 30 minutes. If you’re planning on taking this away to the beach, the pool or even just in the bath, you can rest easy knowing your e-reader can afford to get wet without causing damage.

Although we haven’t yet reviewed this specific Kobo model, the device has an average 4.5-star Amazon rating based on over 2,600 customer reviews. We have also reviewed similar models from the Kobo range that have made their way onto our list of the best e-readers.

If you’re fed up with lugging big books around on your commute or travels then you should seriously consider an e-reader investment. The Kobo Libra 2 not only boasts impressive storage but, unlike the Kindle range, also allows you to house different ebook formats so you don’t need to stay loyal to just one ebook retailer.