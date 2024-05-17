This keyboard deal gets you two months of free Photoshop

We love a Logitech keyboard and this discounted MX Keys item from Argos is £20 off and comes with a wicked free gift.

Argos is selling the Logitech MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard for Mac for just £69.99. That’s a £20 saving on the usual £89.99 asking price.

Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard down £20 Save £20 on this brilliant Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard designed for Apple device users. You’ll also get up to two months of Adobe Photoshop access for free. Argos

Was £89.99

Now £69.99 View Deal

Better still, you’ll get up to two months of access to an Adobe Photoshop membership! The product page explains: “Buy selected Logitech products and claim a free 1 month of Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Membership or 2 months of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography.” You can learn all about how to claim your free gift here.

This product is ideal for use with Mac computers, iPad and iOS as an alternative to Apple’s own more expensive Magic Keyboard. It connects to your set up via Bluetooth and will fit perfectly into most spaces thanks to its compact size.

There are handy dish-shaped keys that’ll cradle your fingertips, while a number of smart keys will enable you to mute the mic, dictate, or access the emoji keyboard.

We haven’t reviewed the mini version of this keyboard, but the larger Keys S product earned a five-star review from Trusted Reviews last year. Our reviewer loved the modern, sleek look, and comfortable typing experience replicated here.

There’s quick USB-C charging, easy-switch buttons to move between connectivity two of your computing devices, and smart backlighting. You can also copy and paste product between two machines. As it can be connected to up to three Apple devices at the same time via Bluetooth LE, there’s no need to physically connect to a USB port.

It’s safe to say we’re massive fans of MX Keys range range, and this Apple-focused product (which will also work on Windows and Chromebook machones) is an excellent option recommended by 98% of buyers on Argos who averaged a 4.8 star review.